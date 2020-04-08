2020 Census paper questionnaires begin arriving today

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 8, 2020) — Beginning today, and running through April 16, the U.S. Census Bureau will be mailing out a paper questionnaire to households that have not responded online or by phone to the 2020 Census. The paper questionnaire component of the 2020 Census is just one more way that households can count themselves in addition to our other self-response operations (online or phone).

For Wyoming’s more rural residents who have not yet received an invitation, (those who have less reliable internet service, receive mail through P.O. Boxes or have remote/non-city style addresses) a census taker will be dropping off an invitation and paper questionnaire at their home in the upcoming weeks.

For an explanation of which response type area (designated as Internet First or Internet Choice) your home is in, refer to the mail contact strategy map here.

As of Tuesday, April 7, 36.5 percent of Wyoming households, and 45.7 percent of the nation’s households have responded to the Census either online or by phone. Montana maintains a very slim lead over Wyoming in self-response, turning in a 37.7 percent response rate statewide.

Here is information on where we are as a state, and our top 10 counties and cities (as of 4-7-20):

State of Wyoming – 36.5% Overall Self-Response Rate

Check out this MAP to track response rates in Wyoming and across the country.

Residents can still respond online until August 14, 2020, at https://2020census.gov/ or by phone. If households haven’t responded yet, they will receive a paper questionnaire beginning this week. It has never been easier to respond on your own—all without having to meet a census taker.

ABOUT THE 2020 CENSUS

The current deadline to respond to the 2020 Census is August 14, 2020.

Later this year, the U.S. Census Bureau plans to send census takers to visit households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census to help them complete questionnaires.

You can complete the census online, by phone, or by mail. Find out more about each of these methods below: Online Response Guide Phone Response Guide Paper (Mail) Response Guide



The 2020 Census is important because it will determine how of billions of dollars in federal funding is distributed, and will provide data that will impact Wyoming communities for the next decade.

Responding to the 2020 Census is safe and secure. Individual responses are confidential and protected by law.

For the latest information on Census operations, we invite all media members to visit census.gov/newsroom.

