2020 Conversation License Plates sales raise over $300,000

February 5, 2021 — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s office announced Thursday that more than $300,000 was raised in 2020 by the purchases of the Wyoming Conservation License Plates. That money will be invested into projects that improve Wyoming’s roadways and reduce vehicle collisions with wildlife.

The Wyoming Conservation License plate is a permanent specialty plate option for drivers and is available for $180 with an annual $50 retention fee, in addition to regular registration fees.

“Thank you to the thousands of people, businesses, and organizations who purchased the Wyoming Conservation License Plate and helped fulfill this challenge,” Gordon said. “We share the roads in Wyoming with our abundant wildlife, and the funds generated from the sales of the plate serves as a basis for projects that can prevent crashes with over 6,000 big game annually.”

“Many businesses and organizations took the extra step to outfit their vehicle fleets with this plate and show their dedication to this cause, and I am very appreciative of those efforts as well,” Gordon added.

The funds, along with other donations, will be used to support Wildlife Crossing initiative projects throughout the state. Planning and research for these projects are led by Game and Fish and WYDOT. Currently, there is a list of 240 projects throughout the state that will improve roadway safety. Learn more on the Wildlife Crossing webpage.