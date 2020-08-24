2020 fire season continues to heavily impact western United States

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING August 24, 2020 — Fire season is well underway in the United States. Fires have been raging across the western United States for months now, leaving smoke and destruction in their wake.

Here is a look at many of the fires near Wyoming:

WYOMING

Richard Mountain Fire

Bradley Fire

Freeze-Out Fire

MONTANA

Pumpkin Fire

Bradley Creek Fire

Old Baldy Fire

Shale Creek Fire

Fields Gulch Fire

Cinnabar Fire

Wood Lake Fire

Garnet Fire

Lion Creek Fire

UTAH

Split Fire

East Fork Fire

Canal Fire

Gardner Fire

COLORADO

Cameron Peak Fire

Williams Fork Fire

Grizzly Creek Fire

Mill Creek Fire

Goose Creek Fire

Sand Creek Fire

Pine Gulch Fire

Stewart Fire

Fawn Creek Fire

Wolf Fire

IDAHO

Bear Creek Fire

Cub Lake Fire

Marion Fire

Shissler Fire

Copeland Fire

Pumpkin Fire

Golden Fire

Phillips Creek Fire

Muldoon Fire

To view all fires burning currently in the United States, click here.