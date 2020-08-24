2020 fire season continues to heavily impact western United States

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING August 24, 2020 — Fire season is well underway in the United States. Fires have been raging across the western United States for months now, leaving smoke and destruction in their wake.
Here is a look at many of the fires near Wyoming:
WYOMING
- Richard Mountain Fire
- Bradley Fire
- Freeze-Out Fire
MONTANA
- Pumpkin Fire
- Bradley Creek Fire
- Old Baldy Fire
- Shale Creek Fire
- Fields Gulch Fire
- Cinnabar Fire
- Wood Lake Fire
- Garnet Fire
- Lion Creek Fire
UTAH
- Split Fire
- East Fork Fire
- Canal Fire
- Gardner Fire
COLORADO
- Cameron Peak Fire
- Williams Fork Fire
- Grizzly Creek Fire
- Mill Creek Fire
- Goose Creek Fire
- Sand Creek Fire
- Pine Gulch Fire
- Stewart Fire
- Fawn Creek Fire
- Wolf Fire
IDAHO
- Bear Creek Fire
- Cub Lake Fire
- Marion Fire
- Shissler Fire
- Copeland Fire
- Pumpkin Fire
- Golden Fire
- Phillips Creek Fire
- Muldoon Fire
To view all fires burning currently in the United States, click here.