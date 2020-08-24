2020 fire season continues to heavily impact western United States

0
143

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING August 24, 2020 — Fire season is well underway in the United States. Fires have been raging across the western United States for months now, leaving smoke and destruction in their wake.

Here is a look at many of the fires near Wyoming:

WYOMING

  • Richard Mountain Fire
  • Bradley Fire
  • Freeze-Out Fire

MONTANA

  • Pumpkin Fire
  • Bradley Creek Fire
  • Old Baldy Fire
  • Shale Creek Fire
  • Fields Gulch Fire
  • Cinnabar Fire
  • Wood Lake Fire
  • Garnet Fire
  • Lion Creek Fire

 

UTAH

  • Split Fire
  • East Fork Fire
  • Canal Fire
  • Gardner Fire

COLORADO

  • Cameron Peak Fire
  • Williams Fork Fire
  • Grizzly Creek Fire
  • Mill Creek Fire
  • Goose Creek Fire
  • Sand Creek Fire
  • Pine Gulch Fire
  • Stewart Fire
  • Fawn Creek Fire
  • Wolf Fire

IDAHO 

  • Bear Creek Fire
  • Cub Lake Fire
  • Marion Fire
  • Shissler Fire
  • Copeland Fire
  • Pumpkin Fire
  • Golden Fire
  • Phillips Creek Fire
  • Muldoon Fire

To view all fires burning currently in the United States, click here.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR