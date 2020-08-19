2020 Primary Election (unofficial) results

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 18, 2020) — The 2020 Primary Election was held on Tuesday, August 18, and the unofficial results for Sweetwater County have been posted.
Names in bold have advanced to the 2020 General Election on Tuesday, November 3. United States Senator and Representative candidate votes are only for Sweetwater County, not all of Wyoming. The names for these candidates are not in bold as Wyo4News does not have the full results, just for Sweetwater County.
The unofficial final tallies from the 2020 Primary Election can be found below:
Sweetwater County Commissioner (4-year team)
Republican
Lauren Schoenfeld — 2,634
Mark Peterson — 1,439
Mary E. Thoman — 2.633
Wally J. Johnson — 1,825
Democrat
Joe M. Barbuto — 1,768
Dave Gray — 1,332
Green River City Council Ward I (4-year term)
Sherry Bushman — 494
Tom Murphy — 400
Green River City Council Ward III (4-year term)
Robert Berg — 766
Rock Springs City Council Ward I (4-year term)
Tim S. Robinson — 655
Rock Springs City Council Ward II (4-year term)
Rob Zotti — 1,258
Rock Springs City Council Ward III (4-year term)
Larry Hickerson — 338
Ryan Greene — 424
Rock Springs City Council Ward IV (4-year term)
Rose M. Mosbey — 263
RJ Pieper — 126
Brent Bettolo — 340
Larry Elder — 198
Wamsutter Town Council (4-year term)
Sally Garwood — 42
Wamsutter Town Council (2-year unexpired term)
Gerald Proberts — 28
Granger Town Council (4-year term)
Stanley N. Jorensen — 14
Dawn Mansir — 19
Harry Mansir — 6
Daniel D. Soto Jr. — 7
John A. Styvar — 14
United States Senator (6-year term)
Republican
Bryan E. Miller — 343
Cynthia M. Lummis — 3,311
Devon Cade — 63
Donna Rice — 294
John Holtz — 127
Josh Wheeler — 263
Michael Kemler — 55
R. Mark Armstrong — 268
Robert G. Short — 314
Star Roselli — 43
Democrat
James Kirk DeBrine — 97
Kenneth R. Casner — 162
Merav Ben David — 638
Nathan Wendt — 439
Rex Wilde — 371
Yana Ludwig — 392
United States Representative (2-year term)
Republican
Blake Stanley — 1,669
Liz Cheney — 3,487
Democrat
Carl Beach — 453
Carol Hafner — 686
Lynnette Grey Bull — 944
State Senator 12 (4-year term)
Republican
John K. Kolb — 1,252
Democrat
Liisa Anselmi-Dalton — 909
State Representative 17 (2-year term)
Democrat
Chad M. Banks — 462
State Representative 39 (2-year term)
Democrat
Stan Blake — 449
State Representative 48 (2-year term)
Republican
Clark Stith — 840
State Representative 60 (2-year term)
Republican
Mark Baker — 614
Ted L. Barney — 517
Democrat
Lindsey Travis — 289
Mike Burd — 267