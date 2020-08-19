2020 Primary Election (unofficial) results

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 18, 2020) — The 2020 Primary Election was held on Tuesday, August 18, and the unofficial results for Sweetwater County have been posted.

Names in bold have advanced to the 2020 General Election on Tuesday, November 3. United States Senator and Representative candidate votes are only for Sweetwater County, not all of Wyoming. The names for these candidates are not in bold as Wyo4News does not have the full results, just for Sweetwater County.

The unofficial final tallies from the 2020 Primary Election can be found below:

Sweetwater County Commissioner (4-year team)

Republican

Lauren Schoenfeld — 2,634

Mark Peterson — 1,439

Mary E. Thoman — 2.633

Wally J. Johnson — 1,825

Democrat

Joe M. Barbuto — 1,768

Dave Gray — 1,332

Green River City Council Ward I (4-year term)

Sherry Bushman — 494

Tom Murphy — 400

Green River City Council Ward III (4-year term)

Robert Berg — 766

Rock Springs City Council Ward I (4-year term)

Tim S. Robinson — 655

Rock Springs City Council Ward II (4-year term)

Rob Zotti — 1,258

Rock Springs City Council Ward III (4-year term)

Larry Hickerson — 338

Ryan Greene — 424

Rock Springs City Council Ward IV (4-year term)

Rose M. Mosbey — 263

RJ Pieper — 126

Brent Bettolo — 340

Larry Elder — 198

Wamsutter Town Council (4-year term)

Sally Garwood — 42

Wamsutter Town Council (2-year unexpired term)

Gerald Proberts — 28

Granger Town Council (4-year term)

Stanley N. Jorensen — 14

Dawn Mansir — 19

Harry Mansir — 6

Daniel D. Soto Jr. — 7

John A. Styvar — 14

United States Senator (6-year term)

Republican

Bryan E. Miller — 343

Cynthia M. Lummis — 3,311

Devon Cade — 63

Donna Rice — 294

John Holtz — 127

Josh Wheeler — 263

Michael Kemler — 55

R. Mark Armstrong — 268

Robert G. Short — 314

Star Roselli — 43

Democrat

James Kirk DeBrine — 97

Kenneth R. Casner — 162

Merav Ben David — 638

Nathan Wendt — 439

Rex Wilde — 371

Yana Ludwig — 392

United States Representative (2-year term)

Republican

Blake Stanley — 1,669

Liz Cheney — 3,487

Democrat

Carl Beach — 453

Carol Hafner — 686

Lynnette Grey Bull — 944

State Senator 12 (4-year term)

Republican

John K. Kolb — 1,252

Democrat

Liisa Anselmi-Dalton — 909

State Representative 17 (2-year term)

Democrat

Chad M. Banks — 462

State Representative 39 (2-year term)

Democrat

Stan Blake — 449

State Representative 48 (2-year term)

Republican

Clark Stith — 840

State Representative 60 (2-year term)

Republican

Mark Baker — 614

Ted L. Barney — 517

Democrat

Lindsey Travis — 289

Mike Burd — 267