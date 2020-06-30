2020 Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews has been canceled

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 30, 2020) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA), in consultation with Mayor Kaumo and the City of Rock Springs staff, has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews.

The organizing committee had been moving forward with plans for the 2020 event – contacting breweries and vendors, booking musical entertainment, applying for permits, and communicating with sponsors. They were optimistic that given the date of the event, they would still be able to host it. However, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases locally, paired with Gov. Mark Gordon’s extension on crowds not to exceed 250, this made it clear the event would not be possible in 2020.

“We certainly don’t want to put anyone at risk,” said Chad M. Banks, Rock Springs Main Street/URA Manager.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year and, more importantly, something the community looks forward to. Canceling this year was a very tough decision,” Banks added.

“We had some exciting improvements for the 2020 event planned. We look forward to hosting the event again on August 14, 2021,” Banks said. Changes for 2020 included a VIP tasting hour and unlimited sampling.

Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is presented by Rocky Mountain Bank with support from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Sweetwater Travel and Tourism Board, All West Communications, Western Wyoming Beverages, Simplot, Pickin’ Palace, the Community Fine Arts Center, Life Skills of Wyoming, and Eric Phillips Attorney at Law.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434, or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.