2022 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive begins tomorrow

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 13, 2022) — The 2022 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicks off tomorrow in Rock Springs.

Community members can donate blood at the Rock Springs Bunning Freight Station from 12 PM to 6 PM tomorrow, June 14, and June 15 in Green River at the Green River Recreation Center, also from 12 PM to 6 PM.

Those who donate receive a free t-shirt (while supplies last), and can also vote for their favorite emergency responders, where a traveling trophy will be handed out to the squad with the most votes.

Make your appointment today at donors.vitalant.org.

Emergency responders you can vote for include:

Rock Springs Police Department

Green River Police Department

Rock Springs Fire Department

Green River Fire Department

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

Sweetwater County Dispatch

Sweetwater EMT

2021’s event had a great turnout of donors, with the blood drive collecting 137 total pints of blood. Last year’s winner of the trophy was Sweetwater Dispatch with 70 votes.

This event is sponsored by Aspen Mountain Medical Center, Vitalant, and WyoRadio.