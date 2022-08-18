2022 Local authorities investigate in-custody death at detention center

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A death investigation is underway at the Sweetwater County Detention Center, sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Mower announced today.

Advertisement

The individual, temporarily housed pending alleged state criminal charges, was found unresponsive at around 11:54 a.m. this morning during a routine residence check at the facility. Sheriff’s deputies and in-house medical staff immediately initiated life-saving measures while awaiting the arrival of emergency medical services and until pronounced deceased at approximately 12:19 p.m. this afternoon.

The person’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin and necessary familial arrangements.

As is standard operating procedure at the sheriff’s office, the cause and manner of death remains under open investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.