2022 Property Assessments coming in the mail

Shutterstock image

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER, WYOMING — Within the next few days, county residents will be receiving their 2022 Notice of Value according to Dave Divis, Sweetwater County Assessor. Individuals who have signed up for the E-notice program should see their electronic assessments very shortly. Please review the information on the Notice of Value. If you are in disagreement with the value of your property, you have 30 days from the “Date Mailed…March 30th” to discuss the value with the Assessor and provide information to assist our office in valuing your property.

Homes are valued by calculating the replacement cost new, subtracting depreciation, trending for sales and adding in the land value. The Wyoming Department of Revenue provides the cost data to all 23 Assessors in the state and there was a significant increase in the cost tables this year. Anybody who tried to do a home improvement project in the last year saw the price of all building materials increase tremendously. The sales information collected during calendar year 2021 is used to value property for tax year 2022. In 2021 there were 700 valid residential sales in Sweetwater County with an average sale price of $267,402. These numbers show an increase in the number of sales and an increase in the average sale price as compared to 2020. Residential and commercial properties will see an increase in value due to cost table changes and sales data. Some properties may see an increase of as much as 20%.

Please keep in mind, Assessors are required by the Wyoming Department of Revenue and the State Board of Equalization, to be in compliance with Mass Appraisal Standards. These standards require the value of residential and commercial properties to be within 95% of the sales price for these properties in calendar year 2021.

The Wyoming County Assessors Association was part of a group that lobbied very hard in the recent legislative session to get the Property Tax Refund Program funded by the Legislature for the next biennium. That effort was successful. This means taxpayers may qualify for a refund of their paid property taxes from the Department of Revenue.

If you have a business personal property account with $2,400 or less, of market value after trending and depreciation , you will not receive an assessment or a tax bill due to a recent law change. This statute does not affect the reporting of personal property or delete any delinquent taxes due from prior years, it just exempts that account for the current year.

If you have been receiving the Veteran’s Exemption and there is not an amount in the lower right-hand corner of the Notice of Value, please contact our office before May 23rd, 2022 to receive the exemption for the 2022 tax year. The taxes you see on the Notice of Value do not reflect the reduction from the Veteran’s Exemption.

After looking over your assessment schedule, if you have any questions or concerns about the valuation of your property, please call the Assessor’s Office. We enjoy taking the time to explain the valuation process to residents of our county.