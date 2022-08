2022 Red Desert Roundup Parade Winners

Wyo4news Photo

Rock Springs, Wyoming –

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

The results are in for this Summer’s Red Desert Roundup Parade winners. An overall winner is named as well as champions in 12 categories with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners if available.

2022 Overall Winner- Budweiser Clydesdales

Commercial

1st place-S and L Industrial

2nd place-Coca cola

3rd place-Aspen Mountain Medical Center

Civic

1st place-Memorial Hospital Of Sweetwater County

2nd place -YWCA

3rd place-Fire District #1

Political

1st place-Mark Cowan for Treasurer

2nd place-Dwane Pacheco for Sheriff

3rd place-Anita Frey for Sweetwater County Clerk

Equestrian

1st place-Budweiser Clydesdales

2nd place-Ashton Folks

3rd place-Tracie Westerberg

Motor Sports

1st place-BPW Motorsports

2nd place-Hell Raising Racing

3rd place-Middle of Nowhere

Youth Organization

1st place-Legacy Gym

2nd place-Community Connections

3rd place-RSHA Cheerleaders

Religious

1st place-Emmanuel Baptist Church

2nd place-Resoration Ministries

Military

1st place-American Legion Color Guard

Band

1st place-EIO Band

Youth

1st place-Joey Saavedra

Frathernal

1st place-Rock Springs Shrine Red fire truck

2nd place-Rock Springs Shrine White fire truck

3rd place-Rock Springs Shrine Deuce Coupes

General

1st place-GG’s Playland

2nd place-Simplot

3rd place-Maynard’s Trucking