2022 tax bills mailed, taxpayers encouraged to review statements

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Treasurer Joe M Barbuto would like to inform taxpayers that 2022 property tax bills will arrive in mailboxes over the coming days and weeks. Bills include the total amount owed and allocations to taxing entities within the district.

“In particular, I encourage people to look over the breakdown of where their tax dollars are allocated and how those monies are put to work for our communities. Folks should not hesitate to reach out with any questions, comments, or ideas.” – Sweetwater County Treasurer Joe M Barbuto

Taxes are payable via check sent in the mail, with a credit or debit card online or over the phone, and in person by check, cash, or card at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. Instructions for paying online can be found on the back of the tax bill, along with other important information. Payments made by card are subject to a processing fee. Do not send cash via USPS. Tax bills paid through escrow accounts associated with a mortgage will include information about to which banks and companies the bill was referred.

Individuals and businesses with questions or comments about their 2022 tax bill should contact the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s office by calling (307) 872-3720, emailing [email protected], or visiting 80 W Flaming Gorge, Suite 139 in Green River, Wyoming.