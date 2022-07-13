2022 Whisler annual Car Show winners and continued support for MFV

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Whisler Chevrolet held their annual Car Show on June 25, 2022. The winners were announced, but the total of all profits has yet to be determined.
All proceeds this year went to the Music for Vets, held by the Tom Whitmore American Legion Post 28. Money for Music for Vets helps veterans from Sweetwater County or those who are passing through that need a little extra help. Whisler has also partnered with Wyoming’s Head Turner Car Club and 307 Cornhole.
If you would like to still contribute to this amazing cause, there is a raffle for a Weatherby MKV Backcountry 6-5-300 Rifle being held at Whisler. Each square for the raffle is $100 per square and the drawing will be held once all squares are filled. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Cornhole tournament originally scheduled for Saturday, June 25 was postponed. The tournament will still be held, but at a later date, and will still guarantee the purse of $5,000.
Winners announced — If you would like to see photos of all the winners, please visit the Whisler Chevrolet Annual Car Show partnered with Head Turners Car Club
- Whisler’s Best of Show – The Starkey’s
- Music for Vets Best of Show – Ralph Hinson
- Best Engine – Jesse Lucero
- Head Turners Best of Show – Jim Lee
- Best Interior – Sweetwater Now
- Best Paint – Craig Rood
- Late Model Sports Car – Richard Keller
- Classic Sports Car – Carl Blanksverd
- GM Modern Muscle – Tony Medina
- Ford Modern Muscle – Bill Croy
- Dodge Modern Muscle – Jennifer Gonzalez
- Late Model Truck – Criscilla Froats
- Classic Truck – Guadalupe Navarro
- Classic Cruiser – Travis and Alex Roberson
- Classic Muscle – Jim Lee
- Street Rod – Albert and Angie Bertagnolli
- Rat Rod – Tanner Coon
- Off Road – Marvin Kindall
- Under Construction – Joey Terrill
- Motorcycle – Justin Topolinski
- Late Model – Thomas O’Brien
- Classic Import – Sweetwater Now
- Custom – Pat and Thomas Mack
Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement