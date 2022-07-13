2022 Whisler annual Car Show winners and continued support for MFV

Photo from Whisler Facebook Page – Music for Vests Best of Show

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Whisler Chevrolet held their annual Car Show on June 25, 2022. The winners were announced, but the total of all profits has yet to be determined.

All proceeds this year went to the Music for Vets, held by the Tom Whitmore American Legion Post 28. Money for Music for Vets helps veterans from Sweetwater County or those who are passing through that need a little extra help. Whisler has also partnered with Wyoming’s Head Turner Car Club and 307 Cornhole.

If you would like to still contribute to this amazing cause, there is a raffle for a Weatherby MKV Backcountry 6-5-300 Rifle being held at Whisler. Each square for the raffle is $100 per square and the drawing will be held once all squares are filled. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Cornhole tournament originally scheduled for Saturday, June 25 was postponed. The tournament will still be held, but at a later date, and will still guarantee the purse of $5,000.

Winners announced — If you would like to see photos of all the winners, please visit the Whisler Chevrolet Annual Car Show partnered with Head Turners Car Club

Whisler’s Best of Show – The Starkey’s

Music for Vets Best of Show – Ralph Hinson

Best Engine – Jesse Lucero

Head Turners Best of Show – Jim Lee

Best Interior – Sweetwater Now

Best Paint – Craig Rood

Late Model Sports Car – Richard Keller

Classic Sports Car – Carl Blanksverd

GM Modern Muscle – Tony Medina

Ford Modern Muscle – Bill Croy

Dodge Modern Muscle – Jennifer Gonzalez

Late Model Truck – Criscilla Froats

Classic Truck – Guadalupe Navarro

Classic Cruiser – Travis and Alex Roberson

Classic Muscle – Jim Lee

Street Rod – Albert and Angie Bertagnolli

Rat Rod – Tanner Coon

Off Road – Marvin Kindall

Under Construction – Joey Terrill

Motorcycle – Justin Topolinski

Late Model – Thomas O’Brien

Classic Import – Sweetwater Now

Custom – Pat and Thomas Mack