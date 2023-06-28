2023-2024 Fiscal Year Budget approved by Green River City Council

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During last week’s city council meeting, the Green River City Council unanimously approved the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year Budget for the next year.

There was a public hearing for the community to voice opinions on the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year Budget. A copy of the proposed budget can be reviewed at City Hall between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A summary of the proposed Budget follows:

Sources:

Est. Beginning Fund Balance, July 1, 2023: $35,172,508

Revenues: $23,705,430

Total Available: $58,877,938

Uses:

Expenditures: $28,435,401

Restricted/Designated Reserves: $23,464,890

Est. Ending Fund Balance, June 30, 2024: $6,977,647

During the meeting, the resolution to adopt the wages for all elected and appointed officials of the City of Green River for the Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2024, was passed. The full resolution can be found here.

Another resolution was made, which adopted the schedule of fees charged for services, products, licenses, rentals, etc. for the City of Green River, Wyoming, for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2024. Modifications have been made to the Schedule of Fees, which is included as part of the Annual Budget Book. These changes include those for Animal Control fees, impoundment and licenses, merchandise, City ID cards, Construction Permits, Plan Review Fees and Inspection Fees, Grading, Fill and Demolition Permits, Building, Plumbing, Electrical and Mechanical Permit Refund Policy, Parks & Recreation Fees, Water Rates, Fees and Charges, and more. The full Schedule of Fees can be found here.

OTHER AGENDA ITEMS

Sgt. Brad Halter has volunteered to serve on the Combined Communications Joint Powers Board replacing Chief Tom Jarvie. He has been a supervisory liaison to the dispatch center for several years for the Police Department.

The Bid for the 2023 Asphalt Preservation Project for the Base Bid was awarded to Kilgore Companies, LLC, dba Lewis & Lewis, Inc. This Project anticipates the installation of up to approximately 8,335 square yards of asphalt patching on the roadways throughout the City. Public Works was awarded the Base Bid to Kilgore Companies, LLC, dba Lewis & Lewis, Inc., in the amount of $672,475.

Storm Drain Easement & Right of Way from Smith’s Food and Drug Center, Inc. and Storm Drain Easement & Right of Way from Next Generation Properties of Nebraska, LLC. have been authorized to move forward and approved by the council.