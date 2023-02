2023 Frostbite results

Frostbite 2023 – Wyo4News Photo

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The 2023 Frostbite 5K/10K and 1-mile Family Fun run kicked off this past Saturday at Expedition Island in Green River. In typical Wyoming fashion, the weather was bitter with below-zero temperatures. That didn’t stop the 197 people from running the races, however. Despite the weather putting the “frost” in Frostbite, many came out on top with superior times. The results are listed below:

5K Female Run/Walk

Girl’s 1-13:

Ellie Quiroz 25:34.3 Hannah Kimble 30:22.4 Margherita Paperini 32:19.6

Girl’s 14-19:

Brooklynn Hartley 33:41.4 Cydnee Sturlaugson 40:24.0

Women’s 20-29:

Corrina Searle 28:15.2 Tabatha Eychner 32:18.9 Kylie Hutchinson 33:05.7

Women’s 30-39:

Christie Chandler 29:23.5 Kaitlyn Shipley 30:15.1 Camille Tanner 30:15.3

Women’s 40-49:

Cheryl Brady 23:48.9 Karen Kimble 31:29.7 Brandie Morrell 35:16.1

Women’s 50-59:

Crystal Wells 50:24.1

Women’s 60-99:

Brenda Gray 25:21.3 Cindy Bertagnolli 35:26.5 Julie Toman 40:32.5

5K Male Run/Walk

Boy’s 1-13:

Jesse Kimble 23:01.7 Jacob Mollman 24:32.6 Francesco Paperini 26:39.9

Boy’s 14-19:

Lane Maes 18:56.5 Keegan Gailey 23:25.8

Men’s 20-29:

Justin Flores 26:45.1 Mathew Kozlowski 27:30.9 Jacob Flores 29:01.2

Men’s 30-39:

Nick Gomez 28:48.8 Phil Harder 32:08.3 Ryan Rust 43:36.6

Men’s 40-49:

Dave Kimble 25:04.2 Kael Brady 25:19.0 Matteo Paperini 32:19.9

Men’s 50-59:

Jim Thomas 32:47.5 David Young 36:07.9 Mark Gibson 37:50.0

Men’s 60-99:

Gary Killpack 33:25.3 Steve Core 45:30.0 Bernie Caulfield 52:26.5

10K Female Run/Walk

Women’s 20-29:

Andrea Urlacher 52:45.4

Women’s 30-39:

Amanda Margrave 48:48.9 Devri Burnell 51:14.7 Emily Lopez 54:31.3

Women’s 40-49:

Julie Seymore 48:35.4 Angela Bealka 1:01:28.5 Ashley Ehlert 1:03:29.6

Women’s 50-59:

Carol White 57:48.8 Susan Rawlings 58:16.2 Barbara Hoppas 1:10:15.5

Women’s 60-99:

Brenda Roosa 1:30:07.1

10K Male Run/Walk

Boy’s 1-13:

Caden Knudsen 59:35.7

Boy’s 14-19:

Dallin Ehlert 1:03:30.0

Men’s 20-29:

Ryan Chandler 58:39.9

Men’s 30-39:

Beto Flores 41:41.9 Jeff Chandler 41:50.4 Eric Urlacher 42:04.6

Men’s 50-59:

Victor Gardea 1:10:30.6 Dale Pecolar 1:13:18.

Men’s 60-99:

John Pawleska 1:01:52.2

5K Run/Walk Overall:

Lane Maes 18:56.5 Jesse Kimble 23:01.7 Keegan Gailey 23:25.8

10K Run/Walk Overall: