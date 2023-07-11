2023 People’s Choice Car Show a great success this year

Photo from the Sum ‘R’ Fun Corvette Club Facebook Page

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The 2023 People’s Choice Car Show came back to Rock Springs, Wyoming on June 24, 2023. During that time, they had a total of 85 cars and made their goal of $3,000, which was all donated to the Sweetwater Family Resource Center (The Safe House).

According to the Sum ‘R’ Fun Corvette Club Facebook page, “Thank you all who helped us reach 3,136.00 for the Sweetwater Family Resource Center which was the charity we chose this year. A big shout out to Fremont Motors, Wire Brothers, Little America, The Food Dude, Snak Shak, all the trophy sponsors, the participants, and the general public.”

According to the Sweetwater Family Resource Center, they provide safe, well-structured programs and services for families and individuals in our community to promote their well-being. It works toward a community of stable and non-violent families and individuals. They are also the Sweetwater local unit for the Salvation Army and Energy Share of Wyoming. They assist with gas to get to medical appointments, getting to work, prescription assistance, and personal hygiene products. They are also partnered with the Lions Club to assist with eyeglasses/exams, also some assistance with dental needs

Last year, they were able to raise around $2,800 total for the American Legions in both Rock Springs and Green River. During that event, they had a total of 72 cars.