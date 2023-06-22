2023 People’s Choice Car Show is heading back to Rock Springs

Photo from the Sum ‘R’ Fun Corvette Club Facebook Page

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The 2023 People’s Choice Car Show is coming back to Rock Springs, Wyoming this weekend. This year’s donations will be going to the Sweetwater Family Resource Center. Don’t miss out on all the fun at the Walmart Parking Lot, located at 201 Gateway Blvd., Rock Springs this Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

During this event, the Sum’ R’ Fun Corvette Club is hoping to raise around three thousand to help the Sweetwater Family Resource Center. Last year, they were able to raise around $2,800 total for the American Legions in both Rock Springs and Green River. During that event, they had a total of 72 cars. For this year, 32 vehicles have already signed up, and are expecting more the day of.

People can register on the day of the show. Car entry is free. This year’s classes include:

Corvettes C1-C8

Classic Muscle Cars (Pre-1980)

Late Model Muscle (1981 – 2022)

Classic Trucks (1941 – 1980)

Late Model Trucks (1981 – 2022)

Classics (1940 – 1980)

Antiques (Pre-1940)

Sports Cars

Hot Rods

Rat Rods

Imports

Motorcycles

Off-Road

Under Construction

It’s not too late to register! The 2023 People’s Choice Car Show will start parking cars at 8 a.m. The event is free to the public. All money made is dependent on raffles and donations.

Don’t miss amazing cars, food, door prizes, music, and more this Saturday! This year the Sweetwater Family Resource Center (The Safe House) will receive all proceeds from the car show. For more information, please contact [email protected] or Facebook/Messenger at Sum’R’FunCorvetteClub.