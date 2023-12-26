2023 Winter holiday season “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 26, 2023 — It’s hard to have a happy holiday when you’re arrested for drunk driving. During this busy winter holiday season, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is teaming up with Law Enforcement all across Wyoming to urge drivers to think twice before drinking and driving. The Wyoming Highway Patrol and local Law Enforcement want all drivers to remember this lifesaving message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. Drivers will see officers, deputies and troopers working on a special high-visibility enforcement this holiday season and especially over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.

Nationwide, December can be a dangerous time for people on the roads. During the 2017-2021 December months, there were more than 4,500 people killed in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes. In Wyoming during the 2017-2021 December months there were eight people killed in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes. More parties and festivities celebrating the season brings out more drunk drivers. Wyoming Law Enforcement is urging drivers to always make a plan before heading out to a celebration.

“Drunk driving is dangerous and illegal,” said Colonel Tim Cameron. “Drivers must make the choice to follow the law and never drive drunk or impaired. We need a commitment from every driver to keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday,” Colonel Cameron added.

Wyoming law enforcement would like to remind everyone that there are plenty of options for impaired drivers to get home safely:

Take public transportation or find someone else to drive you home. Don’t risk hurting yourself or others by getting behind the wheel when you’ve been drinking.

Use ride-share services like Lyft or Uber instead of driving yourself home after a night out.