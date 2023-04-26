 2023 Wyoming Junior Duck Stamp winners ￼

Sitting Duck – Hayden Watts

WYOMING — The winners of the 2023 Wyoming Junior Duck Stamp Program were recently announced from the 211 total art entries that were received from around the state, from students in kindergarten up to 12th grade. Students can also include a “conservation message” with their art, which summarizes what they learned through the program. Amelia Kousoulos of Powell, WY submitted this year’s winning conservation message: “Protecting even one habitat can preserve many others. Just one small act can save many creatures.”

Wyoming’s 2023 Best of Show artwork, pictured below, is a colored pencil rendition of a ruddy duck, titled “Sitting Duck” by Hayden Watts of Powell, WY.

Sitting Duck – Hayden Watts

Hayden Watts’s rendition of the ruddy duck and Amelia Kousoulos’s conservation message both advanced to represent Wyoming at the 2023 National Federal Junior Duck Stamp Contest which was judged on Friday, April 14th, 2023. The new Junior Duck Stamp will be released in June of 2023 and will be available for $5 at www.duckstamp.com as well as from some U.S. Postal Service locations, National Wildlife Refuges, and through the Amplex Corporation. Proceeds from the sale of the stamps support conservation education and provide prizes, awards and scholarships for students participating in the Junior Duck Stamp Program.

Wyoming’s Junior Duck Stamp Program also awards a “Betty Nelson Artistic Promise Award” to the youngest age groups to an artist or artists the judges feel exhibit exemplary artistic promise. This year’s Betty Nelson Artistic Promise Award went to both Aven Walrath of Rock Springs (below, first) and Bridger Hatling of Pine Haven, WY (below, second).

Aven Walrath

Bridger Hatling

This educational program uses both science and art principles to teach wetland habitat and waterfowl biology to students in kindergarten through high school. The art contest provides an opportunity for students to artistically express their knowledge of the diversity and beauty of waterfowl and their habitat. Educational guides for youth, educators, home school, and non-traditional education are available through the Junior Duck Stamp Program. Please contact us at (307) 201-5433 or [email protected] for free copies.

The contest was judged in four age groups, Group 1 included Kindergarten through 3rd grade, Group 2 included 4th grade through 6th grade, Group 3 included 7th grade through 9th grade, and Group 4 included 10th grade through 12th grade. The following is a list of first, second, and third places, as well as the honorable mentions from each group for student’s Wyoming Junior Duck Stamp Program artwork.

Group 1 (grades K-3)

Place First Name Last Name Species City 1st & Betty Nelson Artistic Promise Award Aven Walrath Ruddy Duck Powell 1st Olivia Kimble Mallard Rock Springs 1st Amber Hoffman Swan Cokeville 2nd Edie Fleming Canadian goose Cokeville 2nd Kyler Hobbs Canadian goose Cokeville 2nd Katieanne Worden Trumpeter swan Rock Springs 3rd Roland Dayton Red-head duck Cokeville 3rd Howard Rose Mallard Cokeville 3rd Slack Pope Teal-winged duck Cokeville HM Elijah Nielsen Mallard Cokeville HM Taizleigh Rowe Swan Cokeville HM Jack Tims Swan Cokeville HM Zoey Peterson Candian Goose Cokeville HM Hoyt Davis Mallard Cokeville HM Maddie Peterson Canadian Goose Cokeville HM Allison Adams Mallard Cokeville HM Tayzlee Clark Swan Cokeville HM Karley Clark Canvas Duck Cokeville HM Lane Lester Canadian Goose Cokeville HM Kindlee Thrash Mallard Cokeville HM Tirzah Rowe Mallard Cokeville HM Tyannna Nelson Trumpeter Swan Cokeville HM Kinley Teichert Trumpeter Swan Cokeville HM Bybee Dayton Teal-winged Duck Cokeville HM Lexy Bennington Pintail Cokeville

Group 2 (grades 4-6)

Place First Name Last Name Species City 1st & Betty Nelson Artistic Promise Award Bridger Hatling Drake mallard Pine Haven 1st Chasen Brasington American shoveler Rock Springs 1st Lumin Brasington Harlequin duck Rock Springs 2nd James Gardner King Eider Rock Springs 2nd Jace Aullman American blackduck Rock Springs 2nd Hannah Kimble Long-tailed duck Rock Springs 3rd Tenlee Hanson Fulvous whistling-duck Rock Springs 3rd Natalie Hoffman Canadian goose Cokeville 3rd Lydia Waite Mallard Powell HM Luke Kimble Redhead Rock Springs HM Eli Fleming Canvas Duck Cokeville HM Elsie Ligori Cinnamon Teal (implied) Jackson HM Denali Keetch Swan Cokeville HM Austin Dayton Swan Cokeville HM Mason Hobbs Canadian Goose Cokeville HM Talon Teichert Canadian Goose Cokeville HM Matt Tims Mallard Cokeville HM Trevis Dayton Swan Cokeville HM Anna Dietz Swan Cokeville HM Mckay Davis Swan Cokeville HM Maliyah Pauni Swans Cokeville HM Asher Lyman Mallard Cokeville HM Bo Horton Mohawk Duck Cokeville HM Ari Groll Swans Cokeville HM Genevieve Himmerich Canadian Goose Cokeville HM Carter Child Mallard Cokeville

Group 3 (grades 7-9)

Place First Name Last Name Species City 1st & Wyoming Best of Show Hayden Watts Ruddy duck Powell 1st Brooklyn Neves Mallard Powell 1st Nyah Johnson American wigeon Powell 2nd Addison Barnes Wood duck Cokeville 2nd Isabelle Urbach Harlequin Powell 2nd Maria Estes American wigeon Powell 3rd Seinna Weske Trumpeter swan Cokeville 3rd Deeanna Gibson Fulvous whistling-duck Powell 3rd Landon Hyde Cinnamon teal Powell HM Clay Teichert Ruddy Duck Cokeville HM Bailey Bird Bufflehead Cokeville HM Nephi Cook Wood Duck Cokeville HM Joshua Floyd Blue winged teal Cokeville HM Ridge Barnes Mallard Cokeville HM Savannah Moore Trumpeter Swan Rock Springs HM Jocelyn Shatnz Trumpeter Swan Rock Springs HM Jesse Kimble Ruddy Duck Rock Springs HM Emma Carsey Powell HM Ashton McDaniel Bufflehead Powell HM Lexi Reeves King Eider Powell HM Hali Hancock Harlequin Duck Powell HM Kadence DelBiaggio Mallard Powell HM David Contreras Ruddy Powell HM Marcos Velasquez Powell HM Alyssa Godsey King Eider Powell

Group 4 (grades 10-12)

Place First Name Last Name Species City 1st & Conservation Message winner Amelia Kousoulos Mallard Powell 1st Kaitlyn Dean Green-winged teal Cokeville 1st Allie Gilliatt Nene Powell 2nd Haylee Akin Pintail Powell 2nd Patience Frame Mallard Powell 2nd Marissa Rodriguez Ruddy duck Powell 3rd Sophia Petrie Gadwall Powell 3rd Amelia Richardson Emperor goose Cokeville 3rd Venice Gann Trumpeter swan Powell HM Hadlee Lennon Wood Duck Powell HM Danika Fagan Fulvous Whistling Duck Powell HM Kaci Kysor Green winged teal Powell HM Danica Bobick Spectacled Eider Powell HM Regan Sapp Redhead Powell HM Jazlyn Farman Northern Pintail Powell HM Mckah Foley Cinnamon Teal Powell HM Brynn Hillman Mallard Powell HM Tevon Schultz Blude winged teal Powell HM Chance Franks Harlequin Powell HM Krystian Nielsen Mallard Cokeville HM Grace Lengfelder Harlequin duck Powell HM Lucy Whipple Wood duck Powell HM Teagan Southwick Bufflehead Powell HM Lauryn Bennett Green-winged teal Powell HM Shelby Carter Barrows Goldeneye Powell

Students submitted artwork featuring the following native North American species: whistling ducks, swans, geese, dabbling ducks, diving ducks, sea ducks, mergansers, stiff tails, or Hawaiian ducks. Artwork entries were judged on the basis of original design, anatomical accuracy, artistic composition and suitability for reproduction on a 1” by 1.5” stamp. For more information on contest rules and educational materials for teachers and supervising adults visit https://www.fws.gov/birds/education/junior-duck-stamp-conservation-program.php.

Copies of the winning artwork will be exhibited around the state. A schedule of the Wyoming state tour will be available soon at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/national-elk. The winners of the Jr. Duck Stamp contest will also be part of an online exhibit on our regional Flickr site, https://www.flickr.com/photos/usfwsmtnprairie/albums.

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit http://www.fws.gov.