2024 Brews and Blues music lineup announced

Will Baxter Band (Submitted photo)

May 14, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Sweetwater Blues and Brews festival is just one month away. On Saturday, June 15, the brewfest and music festival will take place in Bunning Park. Today, organizers announced the music lineup.

The 2024 music headliner is the Will Baxter Band from Salt Lake City, which provides a unique blend of jazz, blues, and soul. The band regularly appears around the Salt Lake City area, providing soulful music with hints of New Orleans jazz. They will perform at 5:30 p.m.

This year, 2 Book Trilogy, which includes former Rock Springs resident Jason Dreher, will kick off the music at 2 p.m. The trio specializes in playing anything from Jazz to Funk, high energy to smooth ambiance.

At 3 p.m., it’s Damn Straight, a local favorite with a blend of classic rock, blues, and country. WY5 will follow at 4:15 p.m. with a mix of blues, rock, pop, funk, and some country.

Ticket Information

Regular tickets are $40 with unlimited sampling, or individuals can upgrade to the $50 VIP ticket, which includes exclusive park access for the first hour and a limited edition commemorative pint glass, along with unlimited sampling.

Tickets can be purchased online at DowntownRS.com. Prices at the gate will increase by $5 for both the regular and VIP tickets.

All festival proceeds contribute to the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434.