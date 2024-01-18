Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 18, 2024 – Snowflakes fly, and frosty temperatures blanket Wyoming, but in the midst of it all, the pristine Green River creates a dream-like atmosphere within the city. Join the City of Green River for the 2024 Frostbite 5K, 10K, and One Mile Family Fun Run. Green River’s Expedition Island, home of the historic Powell Expedition and National Historic Landmark, will be the starting and finishing location of the run, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. The Pavilion will be open for the entire event, providing a place to snag a snack and stay warm before and after the race.

The 5K and 10K courses start on the north side of the bridge, enter Expedition Island, cross the island parking lot, and enter the Greenbelt Pathway system. The 5K and 10K courses run together down the south side of Riverside Memorial Park to the boardwalk. Runners will pass the Green River horse corrals and enter the Union Pacific loop to the left. Once the runners enter the loop, the 10K runners will pass through the loop and move on toward Stratton Meyers Park, while the 5K runners will turn to the right and finish the loop and head back to Expedition Island to finish out the race.

The 10K runners will pass Stratton Meyers Park, cross the gravel road, and return to the Greenbelt to the left around the bike park and up the hill to Edgewater Park. Runners will make a small loop in Edgewater Park and head back to the Union Pacific loop, where they will retrace the outside loop, staying close to the Green River. All runners will finish the race on the north side of the Green Belt River bridge. No pets are allowed in the race.

Medals will be awarded to the male and female winners, 1st and 2nd place in each age division. An overall award for the 5K and 10K men and women will also be awarded, along with a $25 Chamber Certificate to be used at businesses within Sweetwater County.

The early registration deadline is Feb. 3. Late registrations aren’t guaranteed a shirt. Race packet pickup will be on Friday, Feb. 16, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Expedition Island Pavilion. Pick up your bag on Friday and be entered into a drawing for a fun basket! For more information and to register, visit RunnerCard – Registration.