2024 Property Assessments in the mail

Text Property Tax near coins and house model on light background

April 15, 2024 — Press Release from Dave Divis, Sweetwater County Assessor

Within the next few days, county residents will be receiving their 2024 Notice of Value. Please review the information on the Notice of Value. If you disagree with the value of your property, you have 30 days from the “Date Mailed…April 12th” to discuss the value with the Assessor and provide information to assist our office in valuing your property.

Homes are valued by calculating the replacement cost new, subtracting depreciation, trending for sales, and adding in the land value. Sweetwater County had the LOWEST change in residential property values from tax year 2022-2023 in the state. Our local increase was 8.52% compared to an average of 17.91% statewide.

The 2024 Notice of Value has a few changes because of recently passed legislation. IF APPLICABLE, the exemption amounts are listed on the bottom left corner of the notice, and the resulting tax amount exempted in the bottom right corner. YOU MAY QUALIFY FOR MULTIPLE EXEMPTIONS.

TAX YEAR 2024 LEGISLATIVE CHANGES

House Bill 4 expands the PROPERTY TAX REFUND PROGRAM by adding a 2nd tier to the program that will allow more taxpayers to qualify for the program. The application will be available from the Department of Revenue’s website, revenue.wyo.gov or from the Assessor’s Office or Treasurer’s Office, approximately mid-April.

House Bill 45 provides a RESIDENTIAL EXEMPTION of any increase over 4% of the market value of all residential, single-family structures.

TAX YEAR 2025 LEGISLATIVE CHANGES

The PROPERTY TAX REFUND PROGRAM is still funded for Tax Year 2025.

The RESIDENTIAL EXEMPTION from House Bill 45 will apply to the structure and the associated land.

House Bill 3 provides for a LONG-TERM HOMEOWNERS EXEMPTION for individuals who are 65 years old and have paid property taxes in the State of Wyoming for 25 years. The property needs to be the primary residence and the applicant must reside in the property for 8 months of the year. We will start the application process later in the year after all the details of the program have been worked out and the actual application created.

Senate File 89 will increase the VETERAN’S EXEMPTION from $3,000 to $6,000 with the current application process.

If you have been receiving the Veteran’s Exemption and there is not an amount listed in the Exemption portion of the Notice of Value, please contact our office by May 24th, to receive the exemption for the 2024 tax year.