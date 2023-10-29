Cowboys dominated by Broncos defense in another blue turf loss

University of Wyoming photo

October 29, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

Cowboy football fans are wondering if it is ever going to happen. Many thought this might be the year it could happen. But once again, it didn’t happen. The Cowboys still have never beaten Boise State in Boise, Idaho. Saturday, the Pokes lost 31-10. The loss also kept the Pokes winless on the road this season, 0-3.

Wyoming is now 5-3 on the season and 2-2 in the Mountain West, while Boise State improved to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play. UW’s overall record against Bosie State is now 1-18, the lone win coming in 2016 in Laramie.

While not pretty, the game was close in the first half, with UW trailing 15-7. The Cowboy touchdown on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Peasley to John Michael Gyllenborg with 1:46 left in the first quarter and cut the Broncos lead to 8-7.

Early in the second quarter, Boise State had a scoring opportunity when place-kicker Dalmas attempted a 35-yard field goal, but a bad snap led to a failed attempt. Unfortunately, Wyoming’s offense could not respond and could not mount a scoring threat in the entire second quarter. That lack of offense carried over to the second half as well, while Boise State would add two touchdowns and a field goal to stretch its 15-7 halftime lead to a final score of 32-7.

For the game, Peasley was 10 of 20 passing for 85 yards with a single touchdown pass and one interception. The Poke’s leading rusher, Harrison Waylee, tallied only 18 yards on ten carries. Peasley had nine rushes for minus 17 yards, as Wyoming’s ball-control offense could only generate 112 yards of total offense. By comparison, Boise State’s total yardage was 443 yards, 216 passing and 227 rushing.

Wyoming Head Coach Craig Bohl’s Post-Game Comments

“It was really tough,” said Bohl. “They (Boise State) played particularly well. I don’t want to take anything away from Boise. I thought they had a really good game plan.” The Cowboys didn’t play last weekend and had an extra week to prepare for the Broncos. On the other hand, so did Bosie State, who also had a bye last week.

“They out-coached us, and then sometimes things just go right for the other team. I don’t know how many times I saw balls punted inside the five-yard line tonight, and sometimes it’s just not your day.”

“I think Boise is a good team. They’re a hungry team. I told our guys when they (Boise State) play on the blue (turf), they’re going to play really hard defending their turf. They certainly did.” Bosie State’s defense going into the game was rated #3 in rushing defense, and #11 in pass defense.

“Our challenge is we have to take a critical look at what we’re coaching as far as our schemes in all three phases (offense, defense and special teams) and what players are out there.

“We’re going to have a big challenge getting ready to play Colorado State this next week on a short week on Friday.” CSU, 3-5 on the year and 1-3 in the MW, lost to Air Force (7-0, 5-0 MW) 30-13 Saturday night in Fort Collins.

Up Next

The Wyoming/CSU game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 4:30 p.m. this Friday, with kick-off scheduled for 6 p.m.