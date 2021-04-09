20th Annual River Festival to take place in August

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 9, 2021) — The Green River Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 20th Annual River Festival, August 20 & 21, 2021. The Chamber is a non-profit organization and is working to provide the community with a quality event for both spectators and participants.

The Festival begins Friday afternoon with marathon registration beginning at 4 pm at 5:00 p.m., we will again have a Cajun Shrimp Boil open to the public. Tickets will be sold in advance with 800 meals available. We will have tickets for sale in early July, make sure and get them early as we sell out every year! You will have the option to purchase a 5:00 dinner ticket or a 6:30 dinner ticket. Prices are $25.00 for “Boat” (approx. 1 lb of shrimp) plus potatoes, corn, sausage and soda or water. $45 for 2 “Boat” our Date Night special and $15 for “Canoe” (approx. ½ lb of shrimp) plus potatoes, corn, sausage and soda or water. We will also be selling tickets for a spaghetti dinner served by Knights of Columbus as a fundraiser.

The Great Duck Race will take place at 12 pm on Saturday the 21th, which is a fundraiser for the Chamber and tickets are on sale now at the Green River Chamber. Tickets are 1 for $5 or 5 for $20, and you do not need to be present to win. Cash prizes of $250 for 1st place, $150 for 2nd place, and $75 for 3rd place will be awarded.

The Green River Chamber will once again be partnering with Seedskadee Trout Unlimited to bring you the Flaunt your Fish competition! Flaunt your Fish will take place at Expedition Island, with voting happening August 20th and August 21st. Results will be announced during Saturday August 21st! Participants will sponsor a fish for $50 for this competition and then decorate the fish. Over the years, the creativity of these fish has been amazing as businesses and individuals alike enjoy the creativity and competition of this event. You can pick up your fish at the Green River Chamber of Commerce.

You can decorate both sides if you want, but choose wisely as only one side will be judged. Remember this is a family-friendly event and the fish should be decorated with this in mind.

Local band “NoWhere Fast” will be performing on Friday evening beginning at 5:30pm Fireworks start at dark and they continue to be a huge success.

River Festival will also be host to several homemade/handmade craft vendors Friday and Saturday on the Island and in Ever’s Park. There will be a number of vendors selling unique jewelry, artwork and other handmade items.

Saturday, we will host the 18th Annual “Run with the Horses Marathon” to take place on the Wild Horse Loop Tour. The race will be professionally timed again this year. Timing is more efficient and the results are immediate. The run will begin and end on Expedition Island. This event will also include a ½ Marathon and a 10K run and will begin at 7:00am. We had over 130 participants for the marathon last year. Growing nationwide and have had 7 other countries represented. Locally, we again drew more from the surrounding area with the addition of the 10K run. Runners proceed through town, on to the Wild Horse Loop Tour and then turn and follow the same route back.

There will be aid stations every two miles with water, Powerade and energy snacks alternating at each station. We continue to promote our website specifically for the marathon- www.runwiththehorsesmarathon.com –visit our site to register today!

The “Beer Garden” will run Friday night and Saturday. Food vendors will be present all through the day on Saturday. The Saturday DJ is The Party Squad, they will be performing on Saturday at 11:00am on the island.

The Car Show on Evers Park will once again be hosted by the Sweetwater Rodders— so polish up your favorite ride. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, vintage and new are welcome. We had 40 cars and motorcycles register last year. You can register your ride at the Green River Chamber or on the day of the event. Registration costs $10 per vehicle.

The Green River Chamber is also working on getting some brand new actitivties that will be available for the public to do during River Festival, make sure to follow the Chamber’s brand new River Festival Facebook page to see when they are announced and to get the latest updates!

For more information or to register for any River Festival event, please visit our website at www.grchamber.com/pages/river-festival-information or contact the Chamber at 307- 875-5711 or e-mail the office at [email protected]