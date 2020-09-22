21 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming, none in Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (September 22, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 21 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Wyoming, as of Tuesday, September 22. None of those patients is at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.

The number of patients at each hospital is as follows:

Wyoming Medical Center — 8

Ivinson Memorial Hospital — 4

Cody Regional Health — 3

Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital — 2

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — 2

Memorial Hospital of Converse County — 1

Sheridan Memorial Hospital — 1

