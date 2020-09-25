22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming, none in Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (September 25, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 22 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Wyoming, as of Friday, September 25. None of those patients is at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.

The number of patients at each hospital is as follows:

Wyoming Medical Center — 8

Sheridan Memorial Hospital — 3

Ivinson Memorial Hospital — 2

Cody Regional Health — 2

Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital — 2

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — 1

Memorial Hospital of Converse County — 1

Memorial Hospital of Carbon County — 1

Washakie Medical Center — 1

Campbell County Memorial Hospital — 1

