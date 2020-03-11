23 NFL Teams looked at 10 former Cowboys yesterday in Laramie

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Mar. 11, 2020) — University of Wyoming Football held its annual NFL Pro Day on Tuesday as 10 draft-eligible Cowboys worked out in front of 23 NFL team representatives.

The 10 former Cowboys who completed their college eligibility last season and who were part of the testing were punter Ryan Galovich, defensive end Josiah Hall, cornerback/kick returner Tyler Hall, safety Alijah Halliburton, tight end Josh Harshman, wide receiver Raghib Ismail Jr., linebacker Cassh Maluia, wide receiver John Okwoli, kicker Cooper Rothe and linebacker Logan Wilson.

The testing inlcuded a series of drills, including: the 225 bench press, vertical jump, 40-yard dash, broad jump, 3-cone test, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle and Specific Position Testing.

While NFL representatives don’t release official testing data from Pro Day, one of the reported highlights of the day was when cornerback Tyler Hall was timed as fast as 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash. In comparison to times ran at this year’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Hall’s 4.38 time in the 40 would have tied him for the fifth fastest time ran at this year’s NFL Combine.

Following the testing portion of the day, several Cowboys were requested for individual meetings with representatives from multiple NFL teams, showing the consistent and growing interest in players being produced by Cowboy Football over the past several years.

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl spoke to the media in attendance after the testing to give his impressions of the day. “I think we’ve had more NFL teams represented each year, other than the year Josh Allen came out early which was an exceptional turnout,” said Bohl. “From six years ago to now, it’s been very encouraging to see the growth in the interest of our program by NFL teams.” Bohl added, “It’s also encouraging in that I think all of our guys who competed today got their college degrees, they played in an excellent college football program and now they have the opportunity to play in the NFL. We had great representation from NFL teams today, and our guys did well.”

