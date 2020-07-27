24 cases of COVID-19 reported by Wyoming Department of Corrections

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 27, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) is continuing to conduct COVID-19 testing on all staff and inmates within its institutions and offices. 24 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the WDOC.

In the last two weeks, mandatory testing was completed at the Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF) in Riverton, Wyoming, and the Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) in Rawlins, Wyoming. A total of 1187 tests on inmates, staff, and contract staff were conducted (311 at WHF and 876 at WSP).

There were no laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported from the tests conducted at WHF.

There were 15 laboratory-confirmed cases reported within the inmate population at WSP. In addition, there were two positive cases reported among WSP staff, and seven positive cases reported among WSP’s contract healthcare staff.

WDOC is closely following the most up to date guidelines from the Wyoming Department of Health and the CDC, which includes isolating positive inmates, quarantining positive staff away from the workplace, and plans are underway to conduct facility wastewater sampling in an effort to minimize risk.

Testing began Monday, July 27, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyoming, and is expected to be completed on Tuesday, July 28. Results will be reported when they become available.

Once testing is completed at all WDOC facilities and offices, random testing on 20 percent of the staff and inmate population will be conducted on a continuous basis and will be adjusted as necessary.

All new inmates coming into WDOC facilities are quarantined for 14 days upon arrival and are tested twice during that period.