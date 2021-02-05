24 people out due to COVID-19 in SCSD#2

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, stjohn[email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (February 5, 2021) – Sweetwater County School District No. 2 gave an update on the current COVID-19 status in the district on Friday.

“SWCSD#2 has a total of 24 staff and students out due to COVID or through quarantines related to COVID. Three staff members and 21 students are quarantined as of today (Friday, February 5).

“We would like to thank our staff and community for helping to ensure the number of people impacted by COVID remains low.”