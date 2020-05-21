Staff members, residents quarantined at long-term care facility in Natrona County

UPDATE 4:57 p.m.: The facility has been identified as the Life Care Center of Casper, according to officials. All of the staff members and residents have been tested.

CASPER, WYOMING (MAY 21, 2020) – On the night of May 20, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department (CNCHD) was notified of an additional positive COVID-19 case.

Through contact tracing, the new positive case was identified as an individual currently living at a long-term care facility. The patient was tested after exhibiting symptoms.

The source of the positive resident’s exposure is still unknown.

Wednesday, May 21, Natrona County health experts and Wyoming Department of Health leaders determined appropriate actions to protect the community as a result of this case and notified the facility.

Due to the contagious nature of COVID-19 and nature of the communal, high-risk setting, all staff and residents who were identified as being associated with this facility will be tested as soon as possible. The majority will be tested Wednesday, May 21.

In total, approximately 265 staff members and residents will be tested and quarantined. Due to the large number of staff members required to quarantine, these individuals who are asymptomatic but awaiting test results will be allowed to work only with appropriate personal protective equipment to ensure residents receive continued and required care.

Following the return of additional Wednesday, May 21, test results, CNCHD will follow up with anyone else who may need additional testing. Additionally, CNCHD will work with the facility to determine appropriate isolation and additional protocols to protect other residents and staff members.

Earlier this week, CNCHD requested assistance from the Wyoming Department of Health due to the rapid increase in new cases and their complexity. Wednesday, May 21, team members with the Wyoming Department of Health arrived in Natrona County to assist in contact tracing, testing, logistics, and other needs associated with the increase in cases within the community.