27th Annual UW Alumni Association Recepetion/Auction This Friday

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Friday, April 12th

Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center

222 S 22nd Street, Laramie, Wyoming

Please join us for the UWAA 27th Annual Scholarship Reception and Auction on Friday, April 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. The evening includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, two drinks and a silent and live auction with proceeds supporting the UWAA scholarship programs for over 120 UW students.

Thank you to our sponsors:

Live and Silent Auctions With Great Items

including a chance to bid on a

Trip for Two to the 2019 CMA Music Festival in Nashville

SIX-DAYS, FIVE-NIGHTS for two with: Gold Circle Seating in Nissan Stadium for concerts featuring Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and many more.

for two with: Gold Circle Seating in Nissan Stadium for concerts featuring Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and many more. Hotel ACCOMMODATIONS at the Hampton Inn located near Nissan Stadium and Riverfront and Forever Country Stages.

at the Hampton Inn located near Nissan Stadium and Riverfront and Forever Country Stages. $750 Airline Voucher from New Horizon Travel

TICKETS to the reception and auction may be purchased for $40.00 per person or $70.00 per couple at www.uwyo.edu.alumni or by call 766-4166.

UWA provides scholarships to Wyoming students, out-of-state , students, and undergraduate and graduate students. With these scholarships, awards have been added to support Wyoming community college transfer students, non-traditional, U.S. Veterans, Native American and multicultural students. Recipients are selected on the basis of academic excellence, leadership, extracurricular activities, an an essay on why they wish to attend the University of Wyoming. Since it’s inception in 1906, the UWAA Scholarship Program has grown steadily through coordination of the Scholarship Club, Named Scholarships and the Wyoming License Plate Program. The UWAA Scholarship Program is funded from private donations, the sale of Wyoming License Plates and the 27th Annual Reception and Auction helps contribute to the funding of the scholarship program.

