28, two in Sweetwater County, added to state’s COVID-19 death total

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (January 19, 2021) – Twenty-eight added coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Advertisement

The new additions to the death county include two from Sweetwater County.

An older adult Sweetwater County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count.

For Wyoming data on confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/ and click on the box that says “Click here for COVID-19 Related Death Information.”

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 550 coronavirus-related deaths, 42,638 lab-confirmed cases and 7,284 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/ .