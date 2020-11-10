28th annual Jackson Turkey Trot canceled because of coronavirus

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING (November 10, 2020) — Out of an abundance of caution around the current situation with COVID-19, Teton County/ Jackson Parks and Recreation department have made the difficult decision to cancel the annual Turkey Trot race that was scheduled to happen on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Advertisement

This race has served the community for the last 27 years as an annual Thanksgiving Day run and we can only think of one other time it did not run. It was not an easy decision to not host this tradition. During these times we had to stop and really consider all possible scenarios. We felt keeping our community, volunteers, and staff safe has outweighed the annual race.

As the holiday season approaches, we hope that the community can get outside to run, walk and hike with their families.

As public health guidelines change, program opportunities will continue to open throughout the winter.

Please check the Teton County/Parks and Recreation social media pages and website for up-to-date program offerings. Individuals with specific questions can call Parks and Rec at 307-739-9025 during the modified customer service hours between 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.