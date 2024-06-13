29 breweries and four bands make up Saturday’s Blues and Brews

June 13, 2024 — Wyo4News

Good music and good suds will fill Bunning Park on Saturday with the Sweetwater Blues and Brews festival. As the Rock Springs Main Street URA states, “get ready to tap into some soulful vibes.” This year’s Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews festival will run from 2 to 7 p.m.

The Brews

According to the Downtown Rock Springs website, 29 breweries will be in attendance this year (see complete list)

The Blues (and more)

This year’s music headliner will be the Will Baxter Band from Salt Lake City. They will close out the music portion of the festival starting at 5:30 p.m. Other scheduled live music is 2 Book Trilogy (2 p.m.), Damn Straight (3 p.m.), and WY5 (4:15 p.m.).

Ticket Information

Regular tickets are $40 with unlimited sampling, or individuals can upgrade to the $50 VIP ticket, which includes exclusive park access for the first hour and a limited edition commemorative pint glass, along with unlimited sampling.

Tickets can be purchased online at DowntownRS.com through Friday evening. Prices at the gate on Saturday will increase by $5 for both the regular and VIP tickets.

All festival proceeds contribute to the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434.