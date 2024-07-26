3rd Annual Chase the Aces Poker Run to benefit Hunting with Heroes

Jhoto credit: Fallen Saints MC Red Desert

July 26, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Fallen Saints Motorcycle Club Red Desert Chapter will host its 3rd Annual Chase the Aces Poker Run on Saturday, July 27, starting at 9 a.m. This event, dedicated to supporting veterans, will benefit Hunting with Heroes, a Wyoming-based organization that provides outdoor experiences for disabled veterans.

Participants will have a chance to win impressive prizes, including a Marlin 45-70 Government lever action rifle provided by Hunting with Heroes, a set of Bone Daddy knives with an antler holder engraved with the Hunting with Heroes logo, and a $500 gift card from Skin City Ink & Steel.

The event will kick off with registration at the Fallen Saints Clubhouse, located next to the Embassy in Green River, with kickstands up at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome, and the event will take place rain or shine.

Last year, the Fallen Saints raised $6,000 for Hunting with Heroes. This year, they aim to exceed that amount, keeping Wyoming money in Wyoming and aiding veterans in the process.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., with the first hand costing $20 and $10 for each additional hand. The poker run will include stops at Buckboard Marina, Red Canyon Lodge, Archie Hay Legion Post 24, Red Feather, and Harley Davidson.

The event will culminate with Harley Davidson’s Food Truck Extravaganza from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Harley Davidson parking lot in Green River. A variety of food options and drinks will be available. In addition, there will be various raffle baskets, a 50/50 drawing, and live music by Barcode. Winners for the main prizes will also be announced.

The Fallen Saints MC Club Red Desert offered this statement: “The Fallen Saints MC invites you to join us for a fun poker run on Saturday, July 27. If you can’t make the run in the morning, that’s okay. You can come up to the Harley shop in Green River for food, fun, raffles, and music by Barcode around 5 p.m. Help us support Hunting With Heroes of Wyoming. All vehicles are welcome on the poker run.”

Special thanks go to the event sponsors and donors, including Hunting with Heroes, Bone Daddy, Skin City Ink & Steel, Black Magnolia Ink, DJ’s Glass, Wyoming Embroidery, Amber Kramer State Farm, Boar’s Tusk Steakhouse, Archie Hay American Legion Post 24, Embassy Tavern, Red Feather, Ace Hardware, and Harley Davidson.

About Hunting With Heroes

Hunting with Heroes’ mission is to give back to disabled veterans through hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. To learn more about this organization, visit HuntingWithHeroes.org.