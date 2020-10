Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 12, 2020) — A lucky lottery winner has snagged over $2 million in the most recent Cowboy Draw.

The ticket, sold at a Kum & Go gas station in Rock Springs, earned the winner a whopping $2,251,267.

The lucky numbers were 1, 7, 28, 30, and 34.

According to the Wyoming Lottery Facebook page, this is the second-highest Cowboy Draw jackpot.