2nd South underpass in Green River.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 5, 2024 — The City of Green River will be closing 2nd South at the Underpass on Tuesday, January 9th (weather permitting) to allow crews to repair the sidewalk railings on the east side of the underpass. The city plans to allow morning traffic and school busses access prior to closing and expects to have the underpass opened by afternoon traffic. Signage will be in place to direct traffic.