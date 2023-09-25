3-1 Cowboys get some national love in poll

University of Wyoming photo

September 25, 2023 — While not getting near enough votes to make the Top 25, the Wyoming Cowboys football team did receive eight votes in this week’s national Coach’s Football Poll. Fellow Mountain West members Fresno State (96 votes) and Air Force (24 votes) also garnered votes this week. Fresno State is just outside the poll’s top 25 teams.

Wyoming received no votes in the AP poll, where Fresno State is ranked number 25. The Cowboys will play a home contest against the currently 4-0 Bulldogs on Saturday, October 7. Air Force, 4-0, received six votes in the AP poll.

This past Saturday’s dramatic 22-19 UW home win over Appalachian State wrapped up the Poke’s non-conference schedule. Wyoming will host New Mexico this Saturday in its opening Mountain West Conference game. The 2-2 Lobos are coming off a 34-31 overtime win at Massachusetts. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 12:30 on Saturday, with kickoff at 2 p.m.