3 Dead and multiple injuries in 2 I-80 pileups

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 2, 2020) — The following is a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol concerning the two massive vehicle pileups that occurred Sunday afternoon on I-80 between Wamsutter and Rawlins:

On Sunday, March 1, 2020, around 3:39 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of crashes involving multiple vehicles around milepost 181 and 184 on Interstate 80.

Troopers arrived to find over 100 vehicles involved between both crashes. Multiple injuries and three fatalities have been confirmed with this crash. The east and westbound lanes remain closed, while troopers continue to investigate these significant crashes.

Weather is reported to be a factor in these crashes. As of 10:00 a.m., the estimated time to open the road is 26 to 32 hours.

The incident is ongoing and still under investigation.