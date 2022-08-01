3 Knights baseball players named to “A” All-State team

August 1, 2022 — The 13 head coaches of Class “A” American Legion Baseball team around the state have voted their choices for the 2022 Class “A” All-State team. Two players from Green River have been announced as first-team selections, with a third Knight player voted onto the second team.

According to WyoPreps.com, Green River’s Marco Molina and Jax Peterson were first-team selections. It is Molina’s first year to be recognized as an All-State selection. Peterson was voted onto the 2021 First Team and 2020 Second Team. The Knight’s Ashton Eldridge was voted onto this year’s Second Team.

Other statewide Class “A” honors went to Saxton Smith of the Casper Drillers as the “A” Player of the Year, Keegan Prior of the Cheyenne Hawks at the “A” Pitcher of the Year, and Austin Cowen of the Sheridan Jets as the “A” Manager of the Year.

The Cody Cubs won the “A” state baseball title this year.