3 nominees chosen as possible replacements for retiring Judge Nena James

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — The Wyoming Judicial Nominating Committee announced on Aug. 26 its nominees to replace Third Judicial District Judge Nena James.

Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael K. Davis, who acts as chairman of the Judicial Nominating Commission, announced the three nominees are Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe, Green River Municipal Court Judge Jason Petri and Rock Springs attorney Suzannah G. Robinson.

Governor Gordon has 30 days to appoint one of these three nominees to serve as the new district judge.

Current members of the Judicial Nominating Commission are three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar: Thomas A. Thompson of Rawlins, Anna Reeves Olson of Casper, and Gay Woodhouse of Cheyenne; and three non-lawyers appointed by the Governor: Rosie Berger of Big Horn, Gudrid Espenscheid of Big Piney, and Paul Scherbel of Afton.

Judge James’ retirement was announced in July. She will step down from office on Oct. 18.