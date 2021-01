Advertisement

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (January 29, 2021) – According to Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer, COVID-19 cases in the school district remain low.

Barringer said on Friday, Jan. 29, that there are currently 30 people throughout the school district who are out for coronavirus related issues.

There are 24 students and six members of the staff.