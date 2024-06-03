307 Spartans dominate Green River Invitational with undefeated run

Photo by Wyo4News

June 3, 2023 – Wyo4News

The 307 Spartans Senior Babe Ruth baseball team showcased their prowess on the diamond this past weekend, going undefeated to win the Green River Invitational round-robin tournament. The 18 and under Spartans achieved a flawless 4-0 record, defeating all their opponents in commanding fashion.

In their opening game, the Spartans overwhelmed the Rawlins Renegades with a decisive 20-3 victory. The team continued its winning streak by taking down the Cheyenne Coyotes 11-3 in Game 2. In Game 3, the Spartans shut out the GSL Wolfpack from Murray, Utah, 8-0. They capped off their tournament run by defeating the Casper Knights 19-4 in Game 4.

Offensively, the Spartans were unstoppable, amassing 56 hits, 57 runs, 14 walks, and seven hit-by-pitches while driving in 43 runs batted in (RBIs). The pitching staff also delivered outstanding performances throughout the weekend, striking out 34 batters, averaging less than four hits per game, and allowing only 10 runs in the four games.

The Spartans’ dominance at the Green River Invitational highlights their strong offensive and defensive capabilities, setting a high standard for the rest of their season.