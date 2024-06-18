307 Spartans Win Lander DR3 Memorial Tournament

June 18, 2024 – Wyo4News

The 307 Spartans triumphed at the DR3 Memorial Tournament this past weekend, securing victory with a 4-1 record against seven competing teams. The tournament, held in memory of former Lander Lobos head coach David Rees, saw the Spartans showcase their skill and determination.

The Spartans’ journey began with a narrow loss to Rage Baseball, 7-6, in Game 1. They quickly rebounded, defeating Green River 18-7 in Game 2, and shutting out the Dakota Kings from Rapid City, South Dakota, 10-0 in Game 3, completing the pool play stage.

With all three teams—Rage, Dakota Kings, and the Spartans—holding a 2-1 record, a tiebreaker determined the top seeds. Rage secured the number one seed, the Spartans the number two seed, and the Dakota Kings the number three seed. Only the top two seeds advanced to the championship day.

In Game 4, the Spartans beat Cheyenne 9-1, earning a spot in the championship game against Lander. The final match remained tight until the seventh inning, where the Spartans scored seven runs and held Lander scoreless, clinching a 9-0 shutout victory.

Offensively, the Spartans accumulated 39 hits, 52 runs, 22 walks, 9 hit-by-pitches, and 33 RBIs throughout the tournament. Their pitchers also shone, striking out 31 batters, allowing just over four hits per game, and giving up only 14 runs over five games. In the semifinal game, #10 Kason Cahill hit a two run homer, which was his first career home run.

Defensive highlights included the Spartans' opponents scoring just one run and compiling only nine hits over the final three games.

The 307 Spartans’ performance at the DR3 Memorial Tournament exemplifies their teamwork and competitive spirit, honoring the legacy of David Rees with their victory.