33 added to state’s coronavirus-related death total

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (December 31, 2020) – Thirty-three more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Advertisement... Story continues below

An older adult Big Horn County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a long-term care facility in another state; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Big Horn County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Campbell County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Campbell County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Carbon County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a long-term care facility in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Crook County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Advertisement

An older adult Fremont County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Goshen County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Goshen County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Laramie County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Advertisement

An older adult Laramie County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died earlier this month; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Laramie County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Laramie County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Park County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Park County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Park County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sublette County man died within the last week. He was a resident of local long-term facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died earlier this month. It’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Advertisement

An older adult Teton County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Washakie County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Washakie County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Washakie County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count. For Wyoming data on confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/ and click on the box that says “Click here for COVID-19 Related Death Information.”

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 438 coronavirus-related deaths, 38,010 lab-confirmed cases and 6,399 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/ .