33 added to Wyoming’s COVID-19 death total

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (January 12, 2021) – Thirty-three more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Advertisement

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count.

An older adult Campbell County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Campbell County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Campbell County woman died within the last week. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Campbell County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Campbell County man died late last month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Advertisement

An older adult Campbell County man died late last month. He was hospitalized in another state; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Campbell County man died last month. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Converse County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Converse County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Fremont County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in November. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Goshen County man died last month. It’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Goshen County woman died late last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Johnson County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died within the last week. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died late last month. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Advertisement

An older adult Laramie County woman died within the last week. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether she had had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Laramie County woman died within the last week. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died last month. He was hospitalized both within and outside of Wyoming and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Yet another older adult Laramie County woman died within the last week. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Laramie County man died last month. He was hospitalized both within Wyoming and in another state; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Laramie County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Laramie County man died last month. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Park County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Advertisement

An older adult Sweetwater County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized in another state; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized in another state; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. An adult Sweetwater County man died late last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

man died late last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. An older adult Uinta County woman died earlier this month. It’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Washakie County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Washakie County woman died late last month. She was hospitalized in another state; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

For Wyoming data on confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/ and click on the box that says “Click here for COVID-19 Related Death Information.”

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 522 coronavirus-related deaths, 41,116 lab-confirmed cases and 6,956 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/ .