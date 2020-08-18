38 active cases of COVID-19 reported among UW students, employees

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (August 18, 2020) — There are 38 active cases of COVID-19 among University of Wyoming (UW) students and employees.

Two of those involved students who were living in UW’s residence halls. They have been moved to isolation housing, and the affected areas in the residence halls have been thoroughly cleaned according to current disinfection protocols. The other 36 cases involve students and employees living off-campus, some in communities outside Laramie, and they are isolating at their homes according to the current CDC guidelines.

Eight people who had close contact with the two students in the residence halls are now in quarantine housing for 14 days. Close contact is defined by the Wyoming Department of Health as being within six feet for more than 10 minutes.

Reporting from pre-return Vault Health tests showed 30 new positive cases over the weekend, as a total of 8,260 tests have been processed by Vault. Here is the breakdown of the new cases, in addition to the two students in the residence halls:

— Six are students self-isolating in other cities and states — Casper, Riverton, Sheridan, Colorado, New Jersey, and South Dakota.

— Nine are students in Laramie in off-campus housing who have had no presence on campus.

— Six are UW employees, now isolating at home. The facilities where they work have been cleaned according to current disinfection protocols.

— Four were “past positives” who have recovered.

— Five are individuals UW is attempting to contact.

The total of UW-related COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began is 50. 12 of the individuals have recovered.

A COVID-19 dashboard may be found at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return. It will be updated with the new numbers today and regularly during the fall semester.

In Albany County, 85 total cases have been reported as of August 16.