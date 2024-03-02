3A/4A Regional Basketball Tournament Scoreboard

0
39

3A West Girls Regional BasketballThermopolis

Thursday, February 29, 2024:

Final Score: Pinedale 48 Worland 26

Final Score: Lyman 28 Lovell 27

Final Score: Powell 58 Lander 52

Final Score: Mountain View 46 Thermopolis 24

Friday, March 1, 2024:

Final Score: Worland 35 Lovell 42 – Loser out

Final Score: Lander 32 Thermopolis 32 – Loser out

Final Score: Pinedale 47 Lyman 23 – Semifinal

Final Score: Powell 42 Mountain View 45- Semifinal

Saturday, March 2, 2024:

Final Score: Lovell 38 Powell 53 – loser out

Final Score: Thermopolis 29 Lyman 40 – loser out

Game 11: Powell vs Lyman 7:00p.m.- 3rd Place Game

Game 12: Pinedale vs. Mountain View, 4:00p.m. – Championship Game

3A West Boys Regional Basketball- Thermopolis

Thursday, February 29, 2024:

Final Score: Powell 42 Lyman 30

Final Score: Worland 66 Lander 46

Final Score: Pinedale 52 Thermopolis 36

Final Score: Lovell 52 Mountain View 38

Friday, March 1, 2024:

Final Score: Lander 61 Lyman 50 – loser out

Final Score: Thermopolis 56 Mountain View 54 – loser out

Final Score: Powell 71 Worland 39 – Semifinal

Final Score: Pinedale 48 Lovell 62 – Semifinal

Saturday, March 2, 2024:

Final Score: Lander 58 Pinedale 60- loser out

Final Score: Thermopolis 48 Worland 49- loser out

Game 11: Pinedale vs. Worland, 8:30p.m. – 3rd Place

Game 12: Powell vs. Lovell, 5:30p.m. – Championship Game

4A West Girls Regional Basketball- Green River

Thursday, February 29, 2024:

Final Score: Star Valley 40 Riverton 25

Final Score: Rock Springs 38 Evanston 14

Final Score: Cody 64 Jackson 5

Final Score: Kelly Walsh 54 Green River 40

Friday, March 1, 2024:

Final Score: Riverton 49 Evanston 29 – loser out

Final Score: Jackson 15 Green River 61 – loser out

Final Score: Star Valley 41 Rock Springs 21 – Semifinal

Final Score: Cody 59 Kelly Walsh 37 – Semifinal

Saturday, March 2, 2024:

Final Game: Riverton 43 Kelly Walsh 48(at Lincoln MS) – loser out

Final Game: Green River 34 Rock Springs 40- loser out

Final Score: Rock Springs 36 Kelly Walsh 34 – 3rd Place

Final Score: Star Valley 29 Cody 66 – Championship Game

4A West Boys Regional Basketball- Green River

Thursday, February 29, 2024:

Final Score: Star Valley 69 Kelly Walsh 59

Final Score: Riverton 48 vs Evanston 42

Final Score: Rock Springs 47 Green River 34

Final Score: Jackson 46 Cody 39

Friday, March 1, 2024

Final Score: Kelly Walsh 38 Evanston 51 – loser out

Final Score: Green River 51 Cody 54 – loser out

Final Score: Star Valley 62 Riverton 44 – Semifinal

Final Score: Rock Springs 51 Jackson 61- Semifinal

Saturday, March 2, 2024:

Final Score: Rock Springs 38 Evanston 49 (Lincoln MS) – loser out

Final Score: Cody 50 Riverton 53- loser out

Final Score: Riverton 59 Evanston 50 – 3rd Place

Final Score: Star Valley 42 Jackson 48 – Championship Game

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR