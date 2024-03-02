3A/4A Regional Basketball Tournament Scoreboard

3A West Girls Regional Basketball–Thermopolis
Thursday, February 29, 2024:
Final Score: Pinedale 48 Worland 26
Final Score: Lyman 28 Lovell 27
Final Score: Powell 58 Lander 52
Final Score: Mountain View 46 Thermopolis 24
Friday, March 1, 2024:
Final Score: Worland 35 Lovell 42 – Loser out
Final Score: Lander 32 Thermopolis 32 – Loser out
Final Score: Pinedale 47 Lyman 23 – Semifinal
Final Score: Powell 42 Mountain View 45- Semifinal
Saturday, March 2, 2024:
Final Score: Lovell 38 Powell 53 – loser out
Final Score: Thermopolis 29 Lyman 40 – loser out
Game 11: Powell vs Lyman 7:00p.m.- 3rd Place Game
Game 12: Pinedale vs. Mountain View, 4:00p.m. – Championship Game
3A West Boys Regional Basketball- Thermopolis
Thursday, February 29, 2024:
Final Score: Powell 42 Lyman 30
Final Score: Worland 66 Lander 46
Final Score: Pinedale 52 Thermopolis 36
Final Score: Lovell 52 Mountain View 38
Friday, March 1, 2024:
Final Score: Lander 61 Lyman 50 – loser out
Final Score: Thermopolis 56 Mountain View 54 – loser out
Final Score: Powell 71 Worland 39 – Semifinal
Final Score: Pinedale 48 Lovell 62 – Semifinal
Saturday, March 2, 2024:
Final Score: Lander 58 Pinedale 60- loser out
Final Score: Thermopolis 48 Worland 49- loser out
Game 11: Pinedale vs. Worland, 8:30p.m. – 3rd Place
Game 12: Powell vs. Lovell, 5:30p.m. – Championship Game
4A West Girls Regional Basketball- Green River
Thursday, February 29, 2024:
Final Score: Star Valley 40 Riverton 25
Final Score: Rock Springs 38 Evanston 14
Final Score: Cody 64 Jackson 5
Final Score: Kelly Walsh 54 Green River 40
Friday, March 1, 2024:
Final Score: Riverton 49 Evanston 29 – loser out
Final Score: Jackson 15 Green River 61 – loser out
Final Score: Star Valley 41 Rock Springs 21 – Semifinal
Final Score: Cody 59 Kelly Walsh 37 – Semifinal
Saturday, March 2, 2024:
Final Game: Riverton 43 Kelly Walsh 48(at Lincoln MS) – loser out
Final Game: Green River 34 Rock Springs 40- loser out
Final Score: Rock Springs 36 Kelly Walsh 34 – 3rd Place
Final Score: Star Valley 29 Cody 66 – Championship Game
4A West Boys Regional Basketball- Green River
Thursday, February 29, 2024:
Final Score: Star Valley 69 Kelly Walsh 59
Final Score: Riverton 48 vs Evanston 42
Final Score: Rock Springs 47 Green River 34
Final Score: Jackson 46 Cody 39
Friday, March 1, 2024
Final Score: Kelly Walsh 38 Evanston 51 – loser out
Final Score: Green River 51 Cody 54 – loser out
Final Score: Star Valley 62 Riverton 44 – Semifinal
Final Score: Rock Springs 51 Jackson 61- Semifinal
Saturday, March 2, 2024:
Final Score: Rock Springs 38 Evanston 49 (Lincoln MS) – loser out
Final Score: Cody 50 Riverton 53- loser out
Final Score: Riverton 59 Evanston 50 – 3rd Place
Final Score: Star Valley 42 Jackson 48 – Championship Game