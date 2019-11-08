3A finals high school swim meet results

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 8, 2019) — Here are some of the results from the 3A finals high school swim meet from today, Nov. 8.

Final rankings

Lander finished rank one with 274 total points.

Lyman finished rank three with 173 total points.

Sublette County finished rank five with 155 total points.

Riverton finished rank seven with 83 total points.

Kemmerer finished rank eight with 65 total points.

200-yard medley relay

Lyman finished first with a time of 1:53.36.

Lander finished second with a time of 1:53.47.

Sublette County finished fifth with a time of 1:57.40.

Kemmerer finished seventh with a time of 2:03.49.

Riverton finished tenth with a time of 2:20.50.

200-yard freestyle

Lander senior Olivia Fowler finished second with a time of 2:00.41.

Lyman junior Kira Walk finished fourth with a time of 2:07.86.

Kemmerer senior Teryn Thatcher finished fifth with a time of 2:12.02.

Sublette County senior Adalyn Bennett finished tenth with a time of 2:13.32.

200-yard individual medley

For Lander, freshman Lainy Duncan finished second with a time of 2:21.79. Senior Makayla McPherson finished third with a time of 2:23.41. Junior Kristen McPherson finished tenth with a time of 2:31.29.

Lyman senior Harper Hewitt finished fifth with a time of 2:26.49.

Kemmerer freshman Amelia Despain finished seventh with a time of 2:30.39.

Sublette County sophomore Sierra Hattan finished eighth with a time of 2:30.41.

Riverton sophomore Katie Fisher finished ninth with a time of 2:31.09.

50-yard freestyle

For Lander, senior Leah Brown finished fourth with a time of 24.99. Junior Anja Harms finished seventh with a time of 25.95.

For Sublette County, junior Emma Rogers finished fifth with a time of 25.47. Senior Natalie Hunt finished eighth with a time of 25.98.

Lyman junior Brynlee Busskohl finished second with a time of 24.44.

Riverton senior Josie Dike finished third with a time of 24.87.

1-meter diving

For Lander, senior Li Platz finished ninth with a score of 240.95. Junior Grace Flint finished tenth with a score of 231.45.

Sublette County junior Isabella Romasko finished third with a score of 299.40.

Riverton junior Elizabeth Pierson finished fourth with a score of 290.75.

Kemmerer sophomore Laurel Clarke finished seventh with a score of 257.95.

100-yard butterfly

For Lander, sophomore Ashlon Koch finished first with a time of 1:02.14. Senior Makayla McPherson finished second with a time of 1:02.50.

For Sublette County, sophomore Sierra Hattan finished third with a time of 1:02.96. Senior Natalie Hunt finished fourth with a time of 1:03.14. Junior Hayden Thoman finished eighth with a time of 1:07.50.

Lyman senior Brooklyn Busskohl finished fifth with a time of 1:03.35.

100-yard freestyle

For Lander, junior Anja Harms finished fourth with a time of 56.78. Freshman Lillyan Hamilton finished eighth with a time of 58.32.

Riverton senior Josie Dike finished second with a time of 54.36.

Sublette County junior Emma Rogers finished fifth with a time of 57.49.

500-yard freestyle

For Lander, sophomore Ashlon Koch finished first with a time of 5:27.10. Senior Lily Gose finished sixth with a time of 5:56.44.

Lyman junior Kira Walk finished fourth with a time of 5:42.70.

Sublette County sophomore Kaylee Day finished eighth with a time of 6:00.93.

200-yard freestyle relay

Lyman finished second with a time of 1:43.65.

Lander finished third with a time of 1:44.28.

Sublette County finished fourth with a time of 1:45.97.

Riverton finished seventh with a time of 1:48.96.

100-yard backstroke

For Lander, senior Olivia Fowler finished first with a time of 59.65. Junior Kristen McPherson finished fourth with a time of 1:05.61. Senior Leah Brown finished seventh with a time of 1:06.23.

For Lyman, senior Harper Hewitt finished fifth with a time of 1:05.78. Senior Brooklyn Busskohl finished sixth with a time of 1:05.93.

100-yard breaststroke

For Lyman, junior Brynlee Busskohl finished first with a time of 1:05.59. Senior Samantha Weston finished fifth with a time of 1:13.62.

For Lander, freshman Lainy Duncan finished third with a time of 1:10.90. Senior McKella Stigers finished eighth with a time of 1:16.33. Junior Jenny Bautz finished tenth with a time of 1:17.41.

Kemmerer senior Teryn Thatcher finished second with a time of 1:05.66.

Sublette County senior Paige Nielson finished sixth with a time of 1:16.52.

400-yard freestyle relay

Lander finished second overall with a time of 3:45.65.

Riverton finished fourth overall with a time of 3:59.62.

Sublette County finished fifth overall with a time of 4:05.66.

Lyman finished seventh overall with a time of 4:08.59.

Kemmerer finished eighth overall with a time of 4:10.87.

State awards

The 2019 girls 3A coach of the year award went to Ron Chapin of Buffalo.

The 2019 girls 3A assistant coach of the year award went to Heather Christensen of Powell.

The 2019 girls athlete of the meet awards went to Brynlee Busskohl of Lyman, Ashlon Koch of Lander, and Emi Wagner of Buffalo.

The 2019 girls athlete of the year award went to Hannah Gross of Newcastle.

The awards were voted on by the Wyoming Swim Coaches Association.

The full list of results of the 3A final events can be found at the Wyoming High School Activities Association website:whsaa.org.