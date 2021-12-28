3G is being phased out in 2022

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

December 28, 2021- According to the FCC, many companies are planning on phasing out 3G services in 2022 including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and even Wyoming’s local company, Union Wireless. This means that you will possibly have to upgrade your devices or update the software on them before your provider shuts down their 3G network in order to keep your service.

Companies are doing this because they are making room for newer network services such as 5G. This will affect 3G mobile devices and 4G devices that do not support VoLTE or HD VOICE. Once 3G has been phased out, these devices will not be able to make or receive calls or texts or use data services. This will include making emergency calls, so it is very important to make sure your device is up to date.

AT&T announced that it will finish shutting down its 3G networks by February 2022.

Verizon stated the company will finish shutting down its 3G networks by December 31, 2022.

T-Mobile will be shutting down Sprint’s 3G CDMA network by March 31, 2022, and Sprint’s 4G LTE network by June 30, 2022. T-Mobile also announced that it is shutting down its 3G UMTS network by July 1, 2022. They are also planning to shut down their GSM 2G network but have not set a date for when this will take place. T-Mobile plans on contacting those with affected devices.

Union Wireless will also be shutting down their 3G networks but do not have a scheduled date set. When reached for comment, a customer service representative stated that they would most likely be starting anywhere from January to March 2022.

Other devices will be affected when these companies begin the switch. On the list are medical devices, tablets, smartwatches, vehicle SOS services, home security systems, and other connected devices that have been using 3G networks.

It is important to get ahold of your service provider to figure out if you have any other affected devices.