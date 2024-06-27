3rd Annual 3D Archery Shoot to benefit Boys & Girls Club

June 27, 2024 – Wyo4News

The 3rd Annual 3D Archery Shoot, benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, is set to take place on June 28th and 29th at the Sweetwater County Archery Range, 191 South, in Rock Springs. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in archery games featuring 30 Rhinehart 3-D targets, with one arrow allowed per target. The event is open to all, with a $20 admission fee for ages ten and above, while children under ten can participate for free. Field points are required, and crossbows are not permitted.

Now in its third year, this community event, supported by Firehole Archers and their 3-D targets, aims to bring families and friends together for a fun outdoor experience. Attendees can sign up at the pavilion and then make their way around the range, testing their skills on the targets.

The event will also offer healthy snacks, breakfast, and lunch will also be available.

Though the primary goal is not to raise money, all proceeds from the event will support the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, which funds programs in character and leadership, education, and healthy habits. Participants will be able to win raffle baskets donated by area businesses.

Two archery games will add to the excitement: the longest shot, where archers aim at a metal deer with a foam insert from 80 yards away, and a balloon shoot, requiring archers to pop a balloon through a 2″ pipe from 40 yards away.

For more information, call 307-382-2639 or visit the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County website.