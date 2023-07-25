4-H Livestock Auction to take place at the end of fair week

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Wyoming’s Big Show is approaching and with that comes one of the most anticipated events of the season, the Junior Livestock Auction. This year businesses and community members will get the opportunity to bid on various animals that have been raised by the youth within the community.

About 4-H

4-H is the largest youth development program focused on enhancing children’s lives through hard work, responsibility, respect, and friendship. Based on the 4-H website, “4‑H programs are grounded in the belief that kids learn best by doing. Kids and teens complete hands-on projects in areas like science, health, agriculture and civic engagement, in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles. Kids can concentrate on one focus area or they can try a variety of programs throughout their 4‑H experience.”

Livestock 4-H Program

Those involved in the 4-H Livestock program choose either a swine, goat, sheep, cow, or turkey from multiple places across the country and raise it between five to nine months depending on the animal. Through the process of the youth raising their animals, participants are involved in various meetings as well as jackpot events. These events sharpen the participants showmanship skills as they prepare for the biggest competition of the year, which is their state and/or county fairs. All the hard work that the kids endure through the season is shown when they go through the auction process at the very end of fair.

Livestock Auction Details

This year, the Livestock Auction will take place August 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Indoor Arena at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Mountain Meats out of Craig, CO will be processing all sold livestock. Delivery will take place August 23, 2023 and August 25, 2023 with pick-up starting at 11:30 a.m.

More information regarding the Sweetwater County 4-H Program can be found here.